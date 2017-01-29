Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
UNAM 3 Necaxa 1
Saturday, January 28
Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1
America 1 Veracruz 0
Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0
Pachuca 0 Toluca 0
Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1
Friday, January 27
Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
2 UNAM 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
3 Toluca 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
4 Pachuca 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
5 Guadalajara 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
6 Monterrey 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
7 Atlas 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
8 Veracruz 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
-------------------------
9 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
10 Monarcas Morelia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
11 Tigres 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
12 Cruz Azul 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
13 Club Leon 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
14 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
15 America 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
16 Necaxa 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
17 Queretaro 4 0 2 2 0 2 2
18 Puebla 3 0 1 2 4 9 1
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Chiapas v Tigres (2300)
Monday, January 30
Santos Laguna v Puebla (0000)