Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 11 Leones Negros 1 Monterrey 0 UNAM 1 Queretaro 1 Saturday, January 10 America 3 CD Leon 2 Chiapas 2 Guadalajara 1 Pachuca 0 Cruz Azul 1 Puebla 2 Club Tijuana 1 Tigres 0 Atlas 1 Friday, January 9 Morelia 0 Toluca 0 Santos Laguna 1 Veracruz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 America 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 Chiapas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Puebla 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Atlas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Leones Negros 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 UNAM 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Queretaro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 10 Morelia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Toluca 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 CD Leon 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 13 Club Tijuana 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Santos Laguna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Monterrey 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Pachuca 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Tigres 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-9: Championship play-off