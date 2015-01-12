Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 11
Leones Negros 1 Monterrey 0
UNAM 1 Queretaro 1
Saturday, January 10
America 3 CD Leon 2
Chiapas 2 Guadalajara 1
Pachuca 0 Cruz Azul 1
Puebla 2 Club Tijuana 1
Tigres 0 Atlas 1
Friday, January 9
Morelia 0 Toluca 0
Santos Laguna 1 Veracruz 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
2 Chiapas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Puebla 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Atlas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Leones Negros 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 UNAM 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Queretaro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
10 Morelia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Toluca 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 CD Leon 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
13 Club Tijuana 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Santos Laguna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Monterrey 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Pachuca 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Tigres 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1-9: Championship play-off