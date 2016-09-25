Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Toluca 1 Club Leon 1
Saturday, September 24
Atlas 3 Monterrey 1
Chiapas 2 Necaxa 2
America 2 UNAM 1
Monarcas Morelia 2 Puebla 3
Pachuca 2 Queretaro 0
Tigres 0 Cruz Azul 0
Friday, September 23
Veracruz 0 Guadalajara 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tigres 11 6 5 0 14 4 23
2 Club Tijuana 10 6 3 1 18 8 21
3 Pachuca 11 6 2 3 23 12 20
4 America 11 5 3 3 19 19 18
5 Toluca 11 4 5 2 14 11 17
6 UNAM 11 5 2 4 17 15 17
7 Guadalajara 11 5 2 4 11 10 17
8 Puebla 11 4 3 4 19 18 15
-------------------------
9 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 3 4 21 24 15
10 Atlas 11 3 5 3 14 16 14
11 Monterrey 11 3 4 4 17 16 13
12 Necaxa 11 2 7 2 11 11 13
13 Cruz Azul 11 2 6 3 12 10 12
14 Queretaro 11 3 3 5 11 15 12
15 Club Leon 11 3 3 5 10 15 12
16 Veracruz 11 2 3 6 12 18 9
17 Santos Laguna 10 2 2 6 10 18 8
18 Chiapas 11 1 3 7 6 19 6
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Santos Laguna v Club Tijuana (2300)