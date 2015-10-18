Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Guadalajara 1 Puebla 1
Toluca 4 Queretaro 2
Saturday, October 17
CD Leon 1 UNAM 3
Chiapas 2 Monterrey 2
Cruz Azul 1 Dorados 1
Monarcas Morelia 0 Atlas 1
Tigres 2 Pachuca 1
Friday, October 16
Club Tijuana 0 America 2
Veracruz 0 Santos Laguna 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UNAM 13 9 1 3 30 14 28
2 Toluca 13 8 2 3 24 16 26
3 America 13 8 0 5 25 15 24
4 CD Leon 13 8 0 5 25 26 24
5 Tigres 13 7 1 5 21 13 22
6 Puebla 13 6 2 5 19 18 20
7 Veracruz 12 6 1 5 16 20 19
8 Monterrey 13 4 5 4 25 21 17
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 13 4 5 4 21 21 17
10 Guadalajara 13 5 2 6 17 17 17
11 Monarcas Morelia 13 5 2 6 18 20 17
12 Atlas 13 5 2 6 14 20 17
13 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 20 22 15
14 Pachuca 12 4 2 6 18 22 14
15 Santos Laguna 13 3 4 6 13 17 13
16 Club Tijuana 13 4 1 8 16 23 13
17 Cruz Azul 12 3 3 6 13 20 12
18 Dorados 12 2 4 6 11 21 10
1-8: Championship play-off