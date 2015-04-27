April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 26
Guadalajara 1 America 1
Toluca 2 Club Tijuana 0
Saturday, April 25
Atlas 3 CD Leon 2
Cruz Azul 0 Chiapas 1
Monterrey 1 Morelia 0
Pachuca 2 Puebla 1
Friday, April 24
Queretaro 1 Tigres 3
Santos Laguna 1 Leones Negros 0
Veracruz 3 UNAM 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guadalajara 15 7 5 3 17 11 26
2 Veracruz 15 6 7 2 25 15 25
3 Tigres 15 8 1 6 21 14 25
4 Atlas 15 7 4 4 17 18 25
5 Club Tijuana 15 7 3 5 27 22 24
6 Toluca 15 6 5 4 19 15 23
7 America 15 6 5 4 16 16 23
8 Pachuca 15 6 4 5 21 17 22
-------------------------
9 Cruz Azul 15 6 4 5 13 12 22
10 Santos Laguna 15 6 3 6 19 17 21
11 UNAM 15 6 3 6 20 24 21
12 Queretaro 15 6 2 7 22 22 20
13 Monterrey 15 6 2 7 20 25 20
14 Chiapas 15 5 5 5 21 27 20
15 Puebla 15 4 4 7 17 18 16
16 Leones Negros 15 4 3 8 10 17 15
17 CD Leon 15 3 4 8 21 28 13
18 Morelia 15 2 4 9 13 21 10
1-8: Championship play-off