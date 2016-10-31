Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 30
Puebla 2 Club Leon 2
Toluca 0 Club Tijuana 1
Saturday, October 29
Chiapas 1 Queretaro 2
America 3 Santos Laguna 1
Guadalajara 3 Cruz Azul 2
Monarcas Morelia 2 Necaxa 1
Pachuca 3 Atlas 2
Tigres 1 Monterrey 1
Friday, October 28
Veracruz 1 UNAM 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 15 10 3 2 24 10 33
2 Pachuca 15 9 3 3 32 16 30
3 Tigres 15 7 6 2 20 11 27
4 Guadalajara 15 8 2 5 19 15 26
5 America 15 7 5 3 25 22 26
6 UNAM 15 7 2 6 24 21 23
7 Necaxa 15 5 7 3 20 16 22
8 Club Leon 15 6 4 5 21 22 22
-------------------------
9 Toluca 15 5 6 4 18 17 21
10 Puebla 15 5 5 5 24 24 20
11 Monterrey 15 4 7 4 24 20 19
12 Monarcas Morelia 15 5 4 6 26 31 19
13 Atlas 15 4 6 5 20 23 18
14 Queretaro 15 4 5 6 16 20 17
15 Cruz Azul 15 3 7 5 21 19 16
16 Santos Laguna 15 2 4 9 15 29 10
17 Veracruz 15 2 3 10 20 33 9
18 Chiapas 15 1 3 11 8 28 6
1-8: Championship play-off