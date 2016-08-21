Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 UNAM 5 Monterrey 3 Saturday, August 20 Club Leon 2 Queretaro 1 Cruz Azul 3 Santos Laguna 1 Guadalajara 2 Atlas 2 Monarcas Morelia 3 Chiapas 2 Necaxa 1 Club Tijuana 1 Tigres 4 Pachuca 2 Friday, August 19 Veracruz 2 Toluca 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 2 Pachuca 6 4 0 2 13 7 12 3 Tigres 6 3 3 0 8 2 12 4 Monarcas Morelia 6 3 2 1 13 11 11 5 UNAM 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 6 America 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 7 Queretaro 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 8 Atlas 6 2 3 1 9 8 9 ------------------------- 9 Monterrey 6 2 2 2 10 9 8 10 Guadalajara 6 2 2 2 4 7 8 11 Cruz Azul 6 1 4 1 5 4 7 12 Toluca 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 13 Puebla 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 14 Veracruz 6 1 2 3 7 10 5 15 Necaxa 6 0 4 2 4 6 4 16 Chiapas 6 1 1 4 4 9 4 17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 3 12 4 18 Santos Laguna 6 0 2 4 3 10 2 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Puebla v America (2300)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)