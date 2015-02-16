Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, February 15 Guadalajara 0 Veracruz 0 Toluca 2 Santos Laguna 2 Saturday, February 14 Atlas 1 Pachuca 3 CD Leon 2 Leones Negros 1 America 5 Chiapas 0 Puebla 2 Monterrey 0 Tigres 1 Morelia 0 Friday, February 13 Club Tijuana 3 UNAM 0 Queretaro 1 Cruz Azul 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruz Azul 6 4 2 0 5 1 14 2 Club Tijuana 6 4 1 1 13 7 13 3 America 6 3 2 1 11 5 11 4 Santos Laguna 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 5 Veracruz 6 2 4 0 7 4 10 6 Atlas 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 7 Toluca 6 2 3 1 11 7 9 8 Tigres 6 3 0 3 4 4 9 ------------------------- 9 CD Leon 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 10 Guadalajara 6 2 2 2 5 5 8 10 Puebla 6 2 2 2 5 5 8 12 Chiapas 6 2 2 2 8 13 8 13 Pachuca 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 14 Queretaro 6 1 2 3 5 7 5 15 UNAM 6 1 2 3 7 12 5 16 Leones Negros 6 1 1 4 4 9 4 17 Monterrey 6 1 1 4 3 9 4 18 Morelia 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 1-8: Championship play-off