Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Guadalajara 0 Veracruz 0
Toluca 2 Santos Laguna 2
Saturday, February 14
Atlas 1 Pachuca 3
CD Leon 2 Leones Negros 1
America 5 Chiapas 0
Puebla 2 Monterrey 0
Tigres 1 Morelia 0
Friday, February 13
Club Tijuana 3 UNAM 0
Queretaro 1 Cruz Azul 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruz Azul 6 4 2 0 5 1 14
2 Club Tijuana 6 4 1 1 13 7 13
3 America 6 3 2 1 11 5 11
4 Santos Laguna 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
5 Veracruz 6 2 4 0 7 4 10
6 Atlas 6 3 1 2 8 8 10
7 Toluca 6 2 3 1 11 7 9
8 Tigres 6 3 0 3 4 4 9
-------------------------
9 CD Leon 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
10 Guadalajara 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
10 Puebla 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
12 Chiapas 6 2 2 2 8 13 8
13 Pachuca 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
14 Queretaro 6 1 2 3 5 7 5
15 UNAM 6 1 2 3 7 12 5
16 Leones Negros 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
17 Monterrey 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
18 Morelia 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
1-8: Championship play-off