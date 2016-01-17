Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
UNAM 3 Toluca 2
Saturday, January 16
Atlas 0 America 3
Cruz Azul 1 Guadalajara 1
Dorados 0 Club Tijuana 1
Pachuca 1 Queretaro 0
Tigres 2 Monarcas Morelia 0
Friday, January 15
Santos Laguna 1 Chiapas 0
Veracruz 1 Club Leon 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Leon 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 America 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
3 Club Tijuana 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Pachuca 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Tigres 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
6 Monterrey 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 UNAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Toluca 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
10 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
11 Santos Laguna 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
12 Cruz Azul 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
12 Guadalajara 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
14 Puebla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
15 Veracruz 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
16 Monarcas Morelia 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
17 Dorados 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
18 Queretaro 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 17
Puebla v Monterrey (2300)