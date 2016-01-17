Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 17 UNAM 3 Toluca 2 Saturday, January 16 Atlas 0 America 3 Cruz Azul 1 Guadalajara 1 Dorados 0 Club Tijuana 1 Pachuca 1 Queretaro 0 Tigres 2 Monarcas Morelia 0 Friday, January 15 Santos Laguna 1 Chiapas 0 Veracruz 1 Club Leon 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Leon 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 America 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 3 Club Tijuana 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3 Pachuca 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Tigres 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 6 Monterrey 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 UNAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Toluca 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 9 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 11 Santos Laguna 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 12 Cruz Azul 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 12 Guadalajara 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 14 Puebla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 15 Veracruz 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 16 Monarcas Morelia 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 17 Dorados 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 18 Queretaro 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 Puebla v Monterrey (2300)