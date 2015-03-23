March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Guadalajara 1 Toluca 0 UNAM 2 Puebla 1 Saturday, March 21 Cruz Azul 2 Club Tijuana 1 Leones Negros 0 Chiapas 1 Monterrey 5 CD Leon 1 Pachuca 2 Morelia 0 Friday, March 20 Queretaro 2 Atlas 0 Santos Laguna 2 Tigres 2 Veracruz 4 America 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 11 7 2 2 22 13 23 2 Veracruz 11 6 4 1 19 7 22 3 Guadalajara 11 6 2 3 13 8 20 4 Cruz Azul 11 5 4 2 11 8 19 5 America 11 5 3 3 13 10 18 6 Atlas 11 5 2 4 12 15 17 7 Tigres 11 5 1 5 12 10 16 8 Puebla 11 4 3 4 15 13 15 ------------------------- 9 Toluca 11 4 3 4 15 14 15 10 Chiapas 11 4 3 4 14 20 15 11 Pachuca 11 4 2 5 13 12 14 12 UNAM 11 4 2 5 13 18 14 13 Monterrey 11 4 1 6 14 18 13 14 Leones Negros 11 4 1 6 8 12 13 15 Santos Laguna 11 3 3 5 13 13 12 16 CD Leon 11 3 3 5 14 18 12 17 Queretaro 11 3 2 6 10 14 11 18 Morelia 11 1 3 7 10 18 6 1-8: Championship play-off