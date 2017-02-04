Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Friday, February 3
Puebla 1 Atlas 1
Veracruz 2 Chiapas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
2 UNAM 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
3 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9
4 Santos Laguna 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
5 Toluca 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 Pachuca 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
7 Guadalajara 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Atlas 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
-------------------------
9 Monterrey 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
10 Chiapas 4 2 0 2 2 3 6
11 Monarcas Morelia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
12 Tigres 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
13 Cruz Azul 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
14 Club Leon 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
15 America 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
16 Necaxa 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
17 Queretaro 4 0 2 2 0 2 2
18 Puebla 5 0 2 3 5 12 2
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 4
Cruz Azul v Queretaro (2300)
Sunday, February 5
Monarcas Morelia v America (0100)
Tigres v Toluca (0100)
Club Leon v Club Tijuana (0106)
Necaxa v Monterrey (0300)
UNAM v Pachuca (1800)
Guadalajara v Santos Laguna (2200)