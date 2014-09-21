Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Toluca 1 Monterrey 0
Saturday, September 20
Atlas 2 Cruz Azul 1
CD Leon 3 Veracruz 1
America 2 Pachuca 1
Puebla 1 Chiapas 1
Tigres 1 Leones Negros 0
Friday, September 19
Club Tijuana 4 Santos Laguna 1
Morelia 2 UNAM 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 9 6 2 1 15 6 20
2 Atlas 9 5 3 1 13 8 18
3 Toluca 9 5 2 2 11 8 17
4 Monterrey 8 5 1 2 10 5 16
5 Santos Laguna 9 4 3 2 12 9 15
6 Tigres 9 3 4 2 14 11 13
7 Chiapas 9 3 4 2 13 12 13
8 Pachuca 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
-------------------------
9 Club Tijuana 9 2 5 2 11 9 11
10 UNAM 9 3 2 4 12 12 11
11 Queretaro 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
12 Puebla 9 2 4 3 7 11 10
13 Guadalajara 7 2 3 2 5 5 9
14 CD Leon 9 3 0 6 15 16 9
15 Cruz Azul 9 2 3 4 7 10 9
16 Veracruz 9 1 5 3 5 8 8
17 Leones Negros 9 1 3 5 3 10 6
18 Morelia 9 0 3 6 8 21 3
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Guadalajara v Queretaro (2200)