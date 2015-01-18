Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 18
Toluca 3 Chiapas 0
Saturday, January 17
Atlas 2 Morelia 1
CD Leon 0 Tigres 1
Cruz Azul 1 Santos Laguna 0
Monterrey 1 Pachuca 0
Friday, January 16
Club Tijuana 1 America 0
Queretaro 1 Leones Negros 0
Veracruz 3 Puebla 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Veracruz 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
2 Atlas 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Cruz Azul 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
4 Toluca 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
5 Queretaro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 America 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Leones Negros 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 Monterrey 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 Tigres 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
-------------------------
11 Puebla 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
13 UNAM 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Morelia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 CD Leon 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
17 Santos Laguna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
18 Pachuca 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
1-10: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 18
Guadalajara v UNAM (2300)