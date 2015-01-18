Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 18 Toluca 3 Chiapas 0 Saturday, January 17 Atlas 2 Morelia 1 CD Leon 0 Tigres 1 Cruz Azul 1 Santos Laguna 0 Monterrey 1 Pachuca 0 Friday, January 16 Club Tijuana 1 America 0 Queretaro 1 Leones Negros 0 Veracruz 3 Puebla 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Veracruz 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 2 Atlas 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 Cruz Azul 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 4 Toluca 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 5 Queretaro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 America 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 8 Leones Negros 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 Monterrey 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 Tigres 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 ------------------------- 11 Puebla 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 12 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 13 UNAM 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 Morelia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 CD Leon 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 17 Santos Laguna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 18 Pachuca 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 1-10: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 Guadalajara v UNAM (2300)