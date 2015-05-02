May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, May 2
Puebla 2 CD Leon 0
Friday, May 1
Club Tijuana 1 Atlas 2
Morelia 1 Queretaro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atlas 16 8 4 4 19 19 28
2 Guadalajara 15 7 5 3 17 11 26
3 Veracruz 15 6 7 2 25 15 25
4 Tigres 15 8 1 6 21 14 25
5 Club Tijuana 16 7 3 6 28 24 24
6 Toluca 15 6 5 4 19 15 23
7 Queretaro 16 7 2 7 24 23 23
8 America 15 6 5 4 16 16 23
-------------------------
9 Pachuca 15 6 4 5 21 17 22
10 Cruz Azul 15 6 4 5 13 12 22
11 Santos Laguna 15 6 3 6 19 17 21
12 UNAM 15 6 3 6 20 24 21
13 Monterrey 15 6 2 7 20 25 20
14 Chiapas 15 5 5 5 21 27 20
15 Puebla 16 5 4 7 19 18 19
16 Leones Negros 15 4 3 8 10 17 15
17 CD Leon 16 3 4 9 21 30 13
18 Morelia 16 2 4 10 14 23 10
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
America v Toluca (0000)
Tigres v Guadalajara (0000)
Pachuca v Santos Laguna (0106)
Chiapas v Monterrey (0200)
UNAM v Cruz Azul (1700)
Leones Negros v Veracruz (2200)