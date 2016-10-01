Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, October 1
Cruz Azul 5 Veracruz 3
Queretaro 1 Santos Laguna 1
Friday, September 30
Club Tijuana 1 Atlas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 12 8 3 1 21 9 27
2 Tigres 11 6 5 0 14 4 23
3 Pachuca 11 6 2 3 23 12 20
4 America 11 5 3 3 19 19 18
5 Toluca 11 4 5 2 14 11 17
6 UNAM 11 5 2 4 17 15 17
7 Guadalajara 11 5 2 4 11 10 17
8 Cruz Azul 12 3 6 3 17 13 15
-------------------------
9 Puebla 11 4 3 4 19 18 15
10 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 3 4 21 24 15
11 Atlas 12 3 5 4 14 17 14
12 Monterrey 11 3 4 4 17 16 13
13 Necaxa 11 2 7 2 11 11 13
14 Queretaro 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
15 Club Leon 11 3 3 5 10 15 12
16 Veracruz 12 2 3 7 15 23 9
17 Santos Laguna 12 2 3 7 12 21 9
18 Chiapas 11 1 3 7 6 19 6
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Monterrey v America (0000)
Club Leon v Tigres (0006)
Necaxa v Toluca (0200)
Guadalajara v Monarcas Morelia (0206)
UNAM v Chiapas (1700)
Puebla v Pachuca (2300)