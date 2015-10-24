Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Saturday, October 24 America 0 Queretaro 1 Friday, October 23 Santos Laguna 1 Cruz Azul 2 Veracruz 3 Toluca 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UNAM 13 9 1 3 30 14 28 2 Toluca 14 8 2 4 26 19 26 3 America 14 8 0 6 25 16 24 4 CD Leon 13 8 0 5 25 26 24 5 Tigres 13 7 1 5 21 13 22 6 Veracruz 13 7 1 5 19 22 22 7 Puebla 13 6 2 5 19 18 20 8 Queretaro 14 5 3 6 21 22 18 ------------------------- 9 Monterrey 13 4 5 4 25 21 17 10 Chiapas 13 4 5 4 21 21 17 11 Guadalajara 13 5 2 6 17 17 17 12 Monarcas Morelia 13 5 2 6 18 20 17 13 Atlas 13 5 2 6 14 20 17 14 Cruz Azul 13 4 3 6 15 21 15 15 Pachuca 12 4 2 6 18 22 14 16 Santos Laguna 14 3 4 7 14 19 13 17 Club Tijuana 13 4 1 8 16 23 13 18 Dorados 12 2 4 6 11 21 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Monterrey v Club Tijuana (0100) Pachuca v Monarcas Morelia (0206) Dorados v Tigres (0300) UNAM v Chiapas (1800) Puebla v CD Leon (2300)