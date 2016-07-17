July 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, July 17 UNAM 1 Guadalajara 0 Saturday, July 16 Atlas 1 Toluca 1 America 2 Chiapas 0 Monterrey 1 Puebla 1 Necaxa 0 Cruz Azul 0 Pachuca 5 Club Leon 1 Queretaro 2 Veracruz 0 Friday, July 15 Club Tijuana 2 Monarcas Morelia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pachuca 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 America 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Club Tijuana 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Queretaro 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 UNAM 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Atlas 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Monterrey 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Puebla 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Toluca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 10 Cruz Azul 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Necaxa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Santos Laguna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tigres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Monarcas Morelia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Veracruz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 1-9: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 17 Santos Laguna v Tigres (2300)