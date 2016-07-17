July 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 17
UNAM 1 Guadalajara 0
Saturday, July 16
Atlas 1 Toluca 1
America 2 Chiapas 0
Monterrey 1 Puebla 1
Necaxa 0 Cruz Azul 0
Pachuca 5 Club Leon 1
Queretaro 2 Veracruz 0
Friday, July 15
Club Tijuana 2 Monarcas Morelia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Pachuca 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
2 America 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Club Tijuana 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Queretaro 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 UNAM 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Atlas 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Monterrey 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Puebla 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Toluca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
10 Cruz Azul 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Necaxa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santos Laguna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Guadalajara 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Monarcas Morelia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Veracruz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
1-9: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 17
Santos Laguna v Tigres (2300)