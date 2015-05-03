May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Leones Negros 1 Veracruz 2
UNAM 0 Cruz Azul 1
Saturday, May 2
America 3 Toluca 1
Chiapas 0 Monterrey 2
Pachuca 2 Santos Laguna 3
Puebla 2 CD Leon 0
Tigres 2 Guadalajara 1
Friday, May 1
Club Tijuana 1 Atlas 2
Morelia 1 Queretaro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Veracruz 16 7 7 2 27 16 28
2 Tigres 16 9 1 6 23 15 28
3 Atlas 16 8 4 4 19 19 28
4 Guadalajara 16 7 5 4 18 13 26
5 America 16 7 5 4 19 17 26
6 Cruz Azul 16 7 4 5 14 12 25
7 Club Tijuana 16 7 3 6 28 24 24
8 Santos Laguna 16 7 3 6 22 19 24
-------------------------
9 Toluca 16 6 5 5 20 18 23
10 Queretaro 16 7 2 7 24 23 23
11 Monterrey 16 7 2 7 22 25 23
12 Pachuca 16 6 4 6 23 20 22
13 UNAM 16 6 3 7 20 25 21
14 Chiapas 16 5 5 6 21 29 20
15 Puebla 16 5 4 7 19 18 19
16 Leones Negros 16 4 3 9 11 19 15
17 CD Leon 16 3 4 9 21 30 13
18 Morelia 16 2 4 10 14 23 10
1-8: Championship play-off