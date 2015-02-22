Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
UNAM 0 America 1
Saturday, February 21
Chiapas 1 Tigres 0
Cruz Azul 1 Guadalajara 2
Monterrey 2 Queretaro 1
Pachuca 2 CD Leon 1
Friday, February 20
Morelia 1 Puebla 2
Santos Laguna 0 Atlas 1
Veracruz 3 Toluca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 7 4 2 1 12 5 14
2 Cruz Azul 7 4 2 1 6 3 14
3 Club Tijuana 6 4 1 1 13 7 13
4 Veracruz 7 3 4 0 10 4 13
5 Atlas 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
6 Guadalajara 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
6 Puebla 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
8 Chiapas 7 3 2 2 9 13 11
-------------------------
9 Santos Laguna 7 3 1 3 9 7 10
10 Pachuca 7 3 1 3 8 7 10
11 Toluca 7 2 3 2 11 10 9
12 Tigres 7 3 0 4 4 5 9
13 CD Leon 7 2 2 3 9 9 8
14 Monterrey 7 2 1 4 5 10 7
15 Queretaro 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
16 UNAM 7 1 2 4 7 13 5
17 Leones Negros 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
18 Morelia 7 0 3 4 6 11 3
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Leones Negros v Club Tijuana (2300)