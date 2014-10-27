Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Guadalajara 3 Club Tijuana 3
Toluca 2 CD Leon 3
Saturday, October 25
Atlas 2 Puebla 1
Cruz Azul 3 Morelia 1
Monterrey 2 Tigres 2
Pachuca 0 Leones Negros 0
Veracruz 1 Chiapas 2
Friday, October 24
Queretaro 3 America 2
Santos Laguna 1 UNAM 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 14 9 2 3 25 14 29
2 Atlas 14 8 3 3 19 14 27
3 Toluca 14 7 4 3 20 14 25
4 Tigres 14 6 6 2 22 16 24
5 Monterrey 13 7 3 3 18 12 24
6 Chiapas 14 5 6 3 20 18 21
7 Pachuca 14 6 3 5 17 15 21
8 Cruz Azul 14 5 4 5 15 12 19
-------------------------
9 Queretaro 14 5 3 6 20 19 18
10 CD Leon 14 6 0 8 23 24 18
11 Santos Laguna 14 4 6 4 17 19 18
12 Club Tijuana 14 3 8 3 17 15 17
13 UNAM 14 4 5 5 18 18 17
14 Veracruz 14 3 5 6 8 13 14
15 Puebla 14 2 7 5 11 17 13
16 Leones Negros 14 2 6 6 7 14 12
17 Guadalajara 13 2 5 6 11 18 11
18 Morelia 14 1 4 9 13 29 7
1-8: Championship play-off