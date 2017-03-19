BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 10 20 2 Monterrey 10 5 4 1 17 10 19 3 Toluca 10 6 1 3 14 11 19 4 Club Tijuana 10 5 2 3 21 15 17 5 Pachuca 10 5 2 3 11 10 17 6 Queretaro 10 4 3 3 15 12 15 7 UNAM 10 4 2 4 17 17 14 8 America 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 ------------------------- 9 Atlas 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 10 Santos Laguna 10 2 7 1 14 12 13 11 Chiapas 10 4 1 5 11 15 13 12 Tigres 10 3 3 4 10 8 12 13 Monarcas Morelia 9 3 3 3 9 10 12 14 Cruz Azul 10 2 4 4 8 10 10 15 Necaxa 10 2 4 4 11 16 10 16 Puebla 9 2 3 4 11 15 9 17 Veracruz 10 3 0 7 5 11 9 18 Club Leon 10 1 3 6 11 19 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 20 Puebla v Monarcas Morelia (0000)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)