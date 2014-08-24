Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Leones Negros 1 CD Leon 0
UNAM 1 Club Tijuana 1
Saturday, August 23
Cruz Azul 2 Queretaro 1
Chiapas 0 America 0
Monterrey 1 Puebla 0
Pachuca 3 Atlas 1
Veracruz 0 Guadalajara 0
Friday, August 22
Morelia 1 Tigres 5
Santos Laguna 3 Toluca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 6 5 1 0 13 4 16
2 Monterrey 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Atlas 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
4 Santos Laguna 6 3 2 1 8 4 11
5 Queretaro 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
6 Tigres 6 2 3 1 11 7 9
7 Pachuca 6 3 0 3 7 7 9
8 Toluca 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
10 Cruz Azul 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
11 Veracruz 6 1 4 1 2 2 7
12 CD Leon 6 2 0 4 11 11 6
13 Club Tijuana 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
14 Guadalajara 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
15 Puebla 6 1 2 3 2 7 5
16 UNAM 6 1 1 4 6 8 4
17 Leones Negros 5 1 1 3 2 5 4
18 Morelia 6 0 2 4 3 14 2
1-8: Championship play-off