May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Mexican championship Quarterfinal second leg matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Clausura Monday, May 16, second leg Pachuca - Santos Laguna 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Santos Laguna - Pachuca 1-1. Pachuca win 4-3 on aggregate. America - Guadalajara 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Guadalajara - America 0-0. America win 2-1 on aggregate. Sunday, May 15, second leg Club Leon - Monarcas Morelia 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Monarcas Morelia - Club Leon 1-1. Club Leon win 5-2 on aggregate. Monterrey - Tigres 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Tigres - Monterrey 1-3. Monterrey win 4-3 on aggregate.