Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Mexican championship Quarterfinal second leg matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Clausura Monday, May 16, second leg Pachuca - Santos Laguna 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Santos Laguna - Pachuca 1-1. Pachuca win 4-3 on aggregate. America - Guadalajara 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Guadalajara - America 0-0. America win 2-1 on aggregate. Sunday, May 15, second leg Club Leon - Monarcas Morelia 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Monarcas Morelia - Club Leon 1-1. Club Leon win 5-2 on aggregate. Monterrey - Tigres 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Tigres - Monterrey 1-3. Monterrey win 4-3 on aggregate.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.