Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 UNAM 2 Chiapas 3 Saturday, October 24 America 0 Queretaro 1 Dorados 0 Tigres 0 Monterrey 3 Club Tijuana 1 Pachuca 2 Monarcas Morelia 0 Friday, October 23 Santos Laguna 1 Cruz Azul 2 Veracruz 3 Toluca 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UNAM 14 9 1 4 32 17 28 2 Toluca 14 8 2 4 26 19 26 3 America 14 8 0 6 25 16 24 4 CD Leon 13 8 0 5 25 26 24 5 Tigres 14 7 2 5 21 13 23 6 Veracruz 13 7 1 5 19 22 22 7 Monterrey 14 5 5 4 28 22 20 8 Chiapas 14 5 5 4 24 23 20 ------------------------- 9 Puebla 13 6 2 5 19 18 20 10 Queretaro 14 5 3 6 21 22 18 11 Guadalajara 13 5 2 6 17 17 17 12 Pachuca 13 5 2 6 20 22 17 13 Monarcas Morelia 14 5 2 7 18 22 17 14 Atlas 13 5 2 6 14 20 17 15 Cruz Azul 13 4 3 6 15 21 15 16 Santos Laguna 14 3 4 7 14 19 13 17 Club Tijuana 14 4 1 9 17 26 13 18 Dorados 13 2 5 6 11 21 11 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Puebla v CD Leon (2300)