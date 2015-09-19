Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Saturday, September 19 Cruz Azul 2 UNAM 1 Friday, September 18 Santos Laguna 0 Atlas 2 Veracruz 2 Puebla 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UNAM 9 6 0 3 23 11 18 2 CD Leon 8 6 0 2 19 15 18 3 Veracruz 9 5 1 3 15 16 16 4 America 8 5 0 3 17 9 15 5 Toluca 8 5 0 3 13 11 15 6 Tigres 8 4 1 3 15 9 13 7 Chiapas 8 4 1 3 16 15 13 8 Atlas 9 4 1 4 12 17 13 ------------------------- 9 Puebla 8 4 0 4 13 12 12 10 Club Tijuana 8 4 0 4 12 12 12 11 Monarcas Morelia 8 4 0 4 11 11 12 12 Monterrey 7 3 2 2 14 11 11 13 Cruz Azul 9 3 1 5 10 16 10 14 Queretaro 8 2 2 4 12 15 8 15 Dorados 8 2 2 4 7 15 8 16 Guadalajara 8 2 1 5 10 12 7 17 Pachuca 8 2 1 5 14 19 7 18 Santos Laguna 9 2 1 6 9 16 7 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Tigres v Monterrey (0000) CD Leon v Club Tijuana (0106) Monarcas Morelia v America (0130) Dorados v Pachuca (0200) Toluca v Chiapas (1700) Guadalajara v Queretaro (2200)