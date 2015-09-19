Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, September 19
Cruz Azul 2 UNAM 1
Friday, September 18
Santos Laguna 0 Atlas 2
Veracruz 2 Puebla 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UNAM 9 6 0 3 23 11 18
2 CD Leon 8 6 0 2 19 15 18
3 Veracruz 9 5 1 3 15 16 16
4 America 8 5 0 3 17 9 15
5 Toluca 8 5 0 3 13 11 15
6 Tigres 8 4 1 3 15 9 13
7 Chiapas 8 4 1 3 16 15 13
8 Atlas 9 4 1 4 12 17 13
-------------------------
9 Puebla 8 4 0 4 13 12 12
10 Club Tijuana 8 4 0 4 12 12 12
11 Monarcas Morelia 8 4 0 4 11 11 12
12 Monterrey 7 3 2 2 14 11 11
13 Cruz Azul 9 3 1 5 10 16 10
14 Queretaro 8 2 2 4 12 15 8
15 Dorados 8 2 2 4 7 15 8
16 Guadalajara 8 2 1 5 10 12 7
17 Pachuca 8 2 1 5 14 19 7
18 Santos Laguna 9 2 1 6 9 16 7
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Tigres v Monterrey (0000)
CD Leon v Club Tijuana (0106)
Monarcas Morelia v America (0130)
Dorados v Pachuca (0200)
Toluca v Chiapas (1700)
Guadalajara v Queretaro (2200)