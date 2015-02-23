Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, February 22 Leones Negros 0 Club Tijuana 1 UNAM 0 America 1 Saturday, February 21 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Cruz Azul 1 Guadalajara 2 Monterrey 2 Queretaro 1 Pachuca 2 CD Leon 1 Friday, February 20 Morelia 1 Puebla 2 Santos Laguna 0 Atlas 1 Veracruz 3 Toluca 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 7 5 1 1 14 7 16 2 America 7 4 2 1 12 5 14 3 Cruz Azul 7 4 2 1 6 3 14 4 Veracruz 7 3 4 0 10 4 13 5 Atlas 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 6 Guadalajara 7 3 2 2 7 6 11 6 Puebla 7 3 2 2 7 6 11 8 Chiapas 7 3 2 2 9 13 11 ------------------------- 9 Santos Laguna 7 3 1 3 9 7 10 10 Pachuca 7 3 1 3 8 7 10 11 Toluca 7 2 3 2 11 10 9 12 Tigres 7 3 0 4 4 5 9 13 CD Leon 7 2 2 3 9 9 8 14 Monterrey 7 2 1 4 5 10 7 15 Queretaro 7 1 2 4 6 9 5 16 UNAM 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 17 Leones Negros 7 1 1 5 4 10 4 18 Morelia 7 0 3 4 6 11 3 1-8: Championship play-off
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.