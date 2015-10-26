Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Puebla 1 CD Leon 0
UNAM 2 Chiapas 3
Saturday, October 24
America 0 Queretaro 1
Dorados 0 Tigres 0
Monterrey 3 Club Tijuana 1
Pachuca 2 Monarcas Morelia 0
Friday, October 23
Santos Laguna 1 Cruz Azul 2
Veracruz 3 Toluca 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UNAM 14 9 1 4 32 17 28
2 Toluca 14 8 2 4 26 19 26
3 America 14 8 0 6 25 16 24
4 CD Leon 14 8 0 6 25 27 24
5 Tigres 14 7 2 5 21 13 23
6 Puebla 14 7 2 5 20 18 23
7 Veracruz 13 7 1 5 19 22 22
8 Monterrey 14 5 5 4 28 22 20
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 14 5 5 4 24 23 20
10 Queretaro 14 5 3 6 21 22 18
11 Guadalajara 13 5 2 6 17 17 17
12 Pachuca 13 5 2 6 20 22 17
13 Monarcas Morelia 14 5 2 7 18 22 17
14 Atlas 13 5 2 6 14 20 17
15 Cruz Azul 13 4 3 6 15 21 15
16 Santos Laguna 14 3 4 7 14 19 13
17 Club Tijuana 14 4 1 9 17 26 13
18 Dorados 13 2 5 6 11 21 11
1-8: Championship play-off