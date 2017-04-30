Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Toluca 1 Queretaro 2 Saturday, April 29 Chiapas 2 Santos Laguna 2 America 1 Atlas 2 Guadalajara 1 Club Leon 1 Monarcas Morelia 4 UNAM 0 Pachuca 2 Cruz Azul 2 Tigres 3 Club Tijuana 0 Friday, April 28 Veracruz 1 Monterrey 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 16 8 4 4 29 22 28 2 Monterrey 16 7 6 3 25 16 27 3 Atlas 16 7 5 4 24 19 26 4 Guadalajara 16 7 5 4 21 18 26 5 Toluca 16 8 2 6 19 18 26 6 Santos Laguna 16 5 10 1 23 18 25 7 America 16 7 3 6 17 16 24 8 Tigres 16 6 4 6 21 11 22 ------------------------- 9 Monarcas Morelia 16 5 6 5 17 15 21 10 Pachuca 16 5 6 5 13 14 21 11 Veracruz 16 7 0 9 14 19 21 12 Club Leon 16 5 5 6 20 21 20 13 Queretaro 16 5 4 7 20 22 19 14 Cruz Azul 16 4 6 6 17 19 18 15 UNAM 16 5 3 8 21 29 18 16 Necaxa 15 4 5 6 15 21 17 17 Chiapas 16 4 4 8 17 28 16 18 Puebla 15 3 4 8 17 24 13 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Puebla v Necaxa (2300)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara