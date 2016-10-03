Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Puebla 1 Pachuca 1
UNAM 1 Chiapas 0
Saturday, October 1
Club Leon 3 Tigres 2
Cruz Azul 5 Veracruz 3
Guadalajara 2 Monarcas Morelia 1
Monterrey 1 America 1
Necaxa 3 Toluca 1
Queretaro 1 Santos Laguna 1
Friday, September 30
Club Tijuana 1 Atlas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 12 8 3 1 21 9 27
2 Tigres 12 6 5 1 16 7 23
3 Pachuca 12 6 3 3 24 13 21
4 UNAM 12 6 2 4 18 15 20
5 Guadalajara 12 6 2 4 13 11 20
6 America 12 5 4 3 20 20 19
7 Toluca 12 4 5 3 15 14 17
8 Necaxa 12 3 7 2 14 12 16
-------------------------
9 Puebla 12 4 4 4 20 19 16
10 Cruz Azul 12 3 6 3 17 13 15
11 Monarcas Morelia 12 4 3 5 22 26 15
12 Club Leon 12 4 3 5 13 17 15
13 Monterrey 12 3 5 4 18 17 14
14 Atlas 12 3 5 4 14 17 14
15 Queretaro 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
16 Veracruz 12 2 3 7 15 23 9
17 Santos Laguna 12 2 3 7 12 21 9
18 Chiapas 12 1 3 8 6 20 6
1-8: Championship play-off