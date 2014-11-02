Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
UNAM 0 Veracruz 0
Saturday, November 1
CD Leon 4 Atlas 0
America 0 Guadalajara 0
Chiapas 0 Cruz Azul 0
Leones Negros 1 Santos Laguna 1
Puebla 1 Pachuca 1
Tigres 1 Queretaro 0
Friday, October 31
Club Tijuana 0 Toluca 1
Morelia 2 Monterrey 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 15 9 3 3 25 14 30
2 Toluca 15 8 4 3 21 14 28
3 Tigres 15 7 6 2 23 16 27
4 Atlas 15 8 3 4 19 18 27
5 Monterrey 14 7 3 4 19 14 24
6 Chiapas 15 5 7 3 20 18 22
7 Pachuca 15 6 4 5 18 16 22
8 CD Leon 15 7 0 8 27 24 21
-------------------------
9 Cruz Azul 15 5 5 5 15 12 20
10 Santos Laguna 15 4 7 4 18 20 19
11 Queretaro 15 5 3 7 20 20 18
12 UNAM 15 4 6 5 18 18 18
13 Club Tijuana 15 3 8 4 17 16 17
14 Veracruz 15 3 6 6 8 13 15
15 Puebla 15 2 8 5 12 18 14
16 Leones Negros 15 2 7 6 8 15 13
17 Guadalajara 14 2 6 6 11 18 12
18 Morelia 15 2 4 9 15 30 10
1-8: Championship play-off