March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 6
Puebla 1 Veracruz 1
UNAM 2 Cruz Azul 2
Saturday, March 5
Atlas 1 Santos Laguna 2
Chiapas 3 Toluca 2
America 4 Monarcas Morelia 1
Monterrey 1 Tigres 0
Pachuca 2 Dorados 2
Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 2
Friday, March 4
Club Tijuana 0 Club Leon 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Monterrey 9 7 0 2 17 10 21
2 Pachuca 9 5 3 1 18 9 18
3 Club Leon 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
4 America 9 4 3 2 18 13 15
5 Tigres 9 4 2 3 17 11 14
6 Cruz Azul 9 3 5 1 19 14 14
7 Santos Laguna 9 4 2 3 11 10 14
8 Puebla 9 3 4 2 14 14 13
-------------------------
9 Club Tijuana 9 2 6 1 10 10 12
10 Chiapas 8 3 2 3 11 11 11
10 UNAM 9 2 5 2 11 11 11
12 Monarcas Morelia 8 2 4 2 10 12 10
13 Guadalajara 9 1 6 2 10 11 9
14 Queretaro 9 2 2 5 10 14 8
15 Atlas 9 2 2 5 9 15 8
16 Toluca 9 1 4 4 10 16 7
17 Veracruz 9 0 6 3 10 17 6
18 Dorados 9 1 1 7 8 20 4
1-8: Championship play-off