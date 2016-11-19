Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, November 18 Veracruz 2 Club Tijuana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 17 10 3 4 25 13 33 2 Pachuca 16 9 3 4 33 18 30 3 Tigres 16 8 6 2 21 11 30 4 Guadalajara 16 8 3 5 20 16 27 5 America 16 7 6 3 26 23 27 6 Necaxa 16 6 7 3 23 17 25 7 UNAM 16 7 3 6 25 22 24 8 Toluca 16 6 6 4 21 19 24 ------------------------- 9 Club Leon 16 6 5 5 22 23 23 10 Monterrey 16 5 7 4 28 20 22 11 Puebla 16 5 5 6 25 27 20 12 Monarcas Morelia 16 5 5 6 27 32 20 13 Cruz Azul 16 4 7 5 23 20 19 14 Atlas 16 4 7 5 21 24 19 15 Queretaro 16 4 5 7 18 23 17 16 Santos Laguna 16 3 4 9 17 29 13 17 Veracruz 17 3 3 11 22 38 12 18 Chiapas 16 1 3 12 8 30 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Chiapas v Atlas (2300) Cruz Azul v Club Leon (2300) Sunday, November 20 Monarcas Morelia v Monterrey (0100) Tigres v Queretaro (0100) Pachuca v America (0106) Guadalajara v Necaxa (0300) Toluca v Santos Laguna (1800) Monday, November 21 Puebla v UNAM (0000)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.