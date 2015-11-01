Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Toluca 2 America 3
Saturday, October 31
CD Leon 2 Atlas 1
Chiapas 1 Puebla 0
Cruz Azul 1 Veracruz 1
Monarcas Morelia 4 Dorados 0
Tigres 2 Santos Laguna 2
Friday, October 30
Club Tijuana 1 UNAM 2
Queretaro 3 Monterrey 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UNAM 15 10 1 4 34 18 31
2 America 15 9 0 6 28 18 27
3 CD Leon 15 9 0 6 27 28 27
4 Toluca 15 8 2 5 28 22 26
5 Tigres 15 7 3 5 23 15 24
6 Chiapas 15 6 5 4 25 23 23
7 Puebla 15 7 2 6 20 19 23
8 Veracruz 14 7 2 5 20 23 23
-------------------------
9 Queretaro 15 6 3 6 24 23 21
10 Monterrey 15 5 5 5 29 25 20
11 Monarcas Morelia 15 6 2 7 22 22 20
12 Guadalajara 13 5 2 6 17 17 17
13 Pachuca 13 5 2 6 20 22 17
14 Atlas 14 5 2 7 15 22 17
15 Cruz Azul 14 4 4 6 16 22 16
16 Santos Laguna 15 3 5 7 16 21 14
17 Club Tijuana 15 4 1 10 18 28 13
18 Dorados 14 2 5 7 11 25 11
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Guadalajara v Pachuca (2300)