Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Toluca 1 Puebla 1 Saturday, January 30 Atlas 1 UNAM 1 Cruz Azul 2 Chiapas 1 Dorados 0 America 3 Monarcas Morelia 2 Guadalajara 0 Pachuca 3 Monterrey 1 Tigres 3 Club Leon 1 Friday, January 29 Santos Laguna 2 Queretaro 0 Veracruz 2 Club Tijuana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pachuca 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 2 Club Leon 4 3 0 1 9 6 9 3 Santos Laguna 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 4 Monterrey 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 5 America 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 5 Tigres 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 7 Cruz Azul 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 8 Monarcas Morelia 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 8 Toluca 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 ------------------------- 10 Club Tijuana 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 11 Puebla 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 12 UNAM 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 13 Chiapas 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 14 Atlas 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 15 Veracruz 4 0 3 1 6 8 3 16 Guadalajara 4 0 3 1 5 7 3 17 Queretaro 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 18 Dorados 4 0 0 4 0 8 0 1-9: Championship play-off
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0