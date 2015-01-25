Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
UNAM 3 Toluca 2
Saturday, January 24
America 0 Puebla 0
Chiapas 3 Atlas 1
Pachuca 2 Queretaro 1
Tigres 1 Club Tijuana 2
Friday, January 23
Morelia 0 CD Leon 0
Santos Laguna 4 Monterrey 1
Veracruz 0 Cruz Azul 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Veracruz 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
2 Cruz Azul 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
3 Club Tijuana 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
4 Chiapas 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
5 Atlas 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 Toluca 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
7 UNAM 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
8 America 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 Queretaro 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
-------------------------
10 Puebla 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Santos Laguna 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
12 Guadalajara 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
13 Leones Negros 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
14 Pachuca 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
14 Tigres 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
16 Monterrey 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
17 Morelia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
18 CD Leon 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
1-9: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 25
Leones Negros v Guadalajara (2300)