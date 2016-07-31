July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, July 31 Chiapas 1 Toluca 0 UNAM 1 Club Leon 0 Saturday, July 30 Atlas 1 Veracruz 0 America 0 Tigres 3 Monterrey 1 Cruz Azul 1 Pachuca 1 Necaxa 0 Queretaro 2 Puebla 1 Friday, July 29 Club Tijuana 4 Guadalajara 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pachuca 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 2 Queretaro 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 3 UNAM 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 4 Club Tijuana 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 5 America 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 6 Tigres 3 1 2 0 3 0 5 7 Atlas 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 Puebla 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 ------------------------- 9 Cruz Azul 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 10 Veracruz 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 11 Chiapas 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 12 Guadalajara 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 13 Monterrey 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 14 Necaxa 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 15 Monarcas Morelia 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 16 Santos Laguna 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 17 Toluca 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 18 Club Leon 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, July 31 Santos Laguna v Monarcas Morelia (2300)