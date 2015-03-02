March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 1
Guadalajara 3 Monterrey 0
Toluca 1 Cruz Azul 0
Saturday, February 28
Atlas 0 Veracruz 3
CD Leon 2 Santos Laguna 1
America 0 Leones Negros 1
Puebla 4 Queretaro 1
Tigres 3 UNAM 0
Friday, February 27
Club Tijuana 3 Pachuca 2
Morelia 3 Chiapas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 8 6 1 1 17 9 19
2 Veracruz 8 4 4 0 13 4 16
3 America 8 4 2 2 12 6 14
4 Puebla 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
5 Guadalajara 8 4 2 2 10 6 14
6 Cruz Azul 8 4 2 2 6 4 14
7 Atlas 8 4 1 3 9 11 13
8 Toluca 8 3 3 2 12 10 12
-------------------------
9 Tigres 8 4 0 4 7 5 12
10 CD Leon 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
11 Chiapas 8 3 2 3 11 16 11
12 Santos Laguna 8 3 1 4 10 9 10
13 Pachuca 8 3 1 4 10 10 10
14 Leones Negros 8 2 1 5 5 10 7
15 Monterrey 8 2 1 5 5 13 7
16 Morelia 8 1 3 4 9 13 6
17 Queretaro 8 1 2 5 7 13 5
18 UNAM 8 1 2 5 7 16 5
1-8: Championship play-off