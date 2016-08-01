UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Guabira 3 The Strongest 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0 San Jose 1 Bolivar 4 Saturday, January 28 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 1 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 4