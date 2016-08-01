Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 31
Chiapas 1 Toluca 0
Santos Laguna 2 Monarcas Morelia 4
UNAM 1 Club Leon 0
Saturday, July 30
Atlas 1 Veracruz 0
America 0 Tigres 3
Monterrey 1 Cruz Azul 1
Pachuca 1 Necaxa 0
Queretaro 2 Puebla 1
Friday, July 29
Club Tijuana 4 Guadalajara 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Pachuca 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
2 Queretaro 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
3 UNAM 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
4 Club Tijuana 3 2 0 1 8 3 6
5 America 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
6 Tigres 3 1 2 0 3 0 5
7 Atlas 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
8 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
-------------------------
9 Puebla 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
10 Cruz Azul 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
11 Veracruz 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
12 Chiapas 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
13 Guadalajara 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
14 Monterrey 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
15 Necaxa 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
16 Toluca 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
17 Santos Laguna 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
18 Club Leon 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
1-8: Championship play-off