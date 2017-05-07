May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
UNAM 0 Puebla 1
Saturday, May 6
Atlas 0 Chiapas 1
America 2 Pachuca 3
Club Leon 1 Cruz Azul 2
Club Tijuana 1 Veracruz 0
Monterrey 1 Monarcas Morelia 2
Necaxa 0 Guadalajara 0
Queretaro 1 Tigres 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 17 9 4 4 30 22 31
2 Monterrey 17 7 6 4 26 18 27
3 Guadalajara 17 7 6 4 21 18 27
4 Atlas 17 7 5 5 24 20 26
5 Toluca 16 8 2 6 19 18 26
6 Tigres 17 7 4 6 26 12 25
7 Santos Laguna 16 5 10 1 23 18 25
8 Monarcas Morelia 17 6 6 5 19 16 24
-------------------------
9 America 17 7 3 7 19 19 24
10 Pachuca 17 6 6 5 16 16 24
11 Cruz Azul 17 5 6 6 19 20 21
12 Necaxa 17 5 6 6 16 21 21
13 Veracruz 17 7 0 10 14 20 21
14 Club Leon 17 5 5 7 21 23 20
15 Queretaro 17 5 4 8 21 27 19
16 Chiapas 17 5 4 8 18 28 19
17 UNAM 17 5 3 9 21 30 18
18 Puebla 17 4 4 9 18 25 16
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Santos Laguna v Toluca (2300)
Monday, May 8
