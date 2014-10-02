Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 1
America 2 Veracruz 0
Club Tijuana 0 Cruz Azul 0
Chiapas 1 Leones Negros 1
Morelia 0 Pachuca 1
Puebla 1 UNAM 2
Tuesday, September 30
Atlas 2 Queretaro 1
CD Leon 1 Monterrey 3
Tigres 1 Santos Laguna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 11 8 2 1 21 7 26
2 Monterrey 10 7 1 2 15 7 22
3 Atlas 11 6 3 2 16 11 21
4 Toluca 10 5 3 2 12 9 18
5 Tigres 11 4 5 2 18 14 17
6 Pachuca 11 5 1 5 14 14 16
6 Santos Laguna 11 4 4 3 14 14 16
8 Queretaro 11 4 3 4 15 13 15
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 11 3 6 2 16 15 15
9 UNAM 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
11 Cruz Azul 11 3 4 4 8 10 13
12 Club Tijuana 11 2 6 3 11 10 12
13 Veracruz 11 2 5 4 6 10 11
14 Puebla 11 2 5 4 8 13 11
15 Guadalajara 9 2 4 3 6 9 10
16 CD Leon 11 3 0 8 16 20 9
17 Leones Negros 11 1 4 6 5 13 7
18 Morelia 11 1 3 7 10 23 6
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 3
Toluca v Guadalajara (0100)
Saturday, October 4
Queretaro v CD Leon (0030)
Cruz Azul v America (2200)
Veracruz v Tigres (2200)
Sunday, October 5
Monterrey v Club Tijuana (0000)
Santos Laguna v Morelia (0100)
Pachuca v Chiapas (0106)
Leones Negros v UNAM (0200)
Toluca v Puebla (1700)
Guadalajara v Atlas (2200)