Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Puebla 3 Pachuca 2
UNAM 2 Dorados 0
Saturday, August 22
Atlas 1 Toluca 2
CD Leon 1 Guadalajara 0
America 3 Veracruz 1
Chiapas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1
Monterrey 1 Santos Laguna 1
Friday, August 21
Club Tijuana 1 Tigres 2
Queretaro 4 Cruz Azul 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CD Leon 6 5 0 1 14 8 15
2 UNAM 6 4 0 2 15 6 12
3 America 6 4 0 2 15 8 12
4 Puebla 5 4 0 1 12 8 12
5 Toluca 6 4 0 2 8 5 12
6 Monterrey 5 3 1 1 12 8 10
7 Veracruz 6 3 1 2 11 11 10
8 Chiapas 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
-------------------------
9 Monarcas Morelia 6 3 0 3 9 9 9
10 Queretaro 6 2 2 2 11 9 8
11 Tigres 6 2 1 3 9 8 7
12 Club Tijuana 6 2 0 4 8 10 6
13 Pachuca 6 2 0 4 10 14 6
14 Cruz Azul 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
15 Atlas 6 2 0 4 6 14 6
16 Dorados 6 1 2 3 4 12 5
17 Guadalajara 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
18 Santos Laguna 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
1-8: Championship play-off