Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Puebla 3 Pachuca 2 UNAM 2 Dorados 0 Saturday, August 22 Atlas 1 Toluca 2 CD Leon 1 Guadalajara 0 America 3 Veracruz 1 Chiapas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 Monterrey 1 Santos Laguna 1 Friday, August 21 Club Tijuana 1 Tigres 2 Queretaro 4 Cruz Azul 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CD Leon 6 5 0 1 14 8 15 2 UNAM 6 4 0 2 15 6 12 3 America 6 4 0 2 15 8 12 4 Puebla 5 4 0 1 12 8 12 5 Toluca 6 4 0 2 8 5 12 6 Monterrey 5 3 1 1 12 8 10 7 Veracruz 6 3 1 2 11 11 10 8 Chiapas 6 3 1 2 9 9 10 ------------------------- 9 Monarcas Morelia 6 3 0 3 9 9 9 10 Queretaro 6 2 2 2 11 9 8 11 Tigres 6 2 1 3 9 8 7 12 Club Tijuana 6 2 0 4 8 10 6 13 Pachuca 6 2 0 4 10 14 6 14 Cruz Azul 6 2 0 4 7 12 6 15 Atlas 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 16 Dorados 6 1 2 3 4 12 5 17 Guadalajara 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 18 Santos Laguna 6 1 1 4 5 10 4 1-8: Championship play-off