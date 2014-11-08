UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, November 7 Queretaro 2 Morelia 0 Santos Laguna 2 Pachuca 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 America 15 9 3 3 25 14 30 2 Toluca 15 8 4 3 21 14 28 3 Tigres 15 7 6 2 23 16 27 4 Atlas 15 8 3 4 19 18 27 5 Monterrey 14 7 3 4 19 14 24 6 Chiapas 15 5 7 3 20 18 22 7 Pachuca 16 6 4 6 19 18 22 8 Santos Laguna 16 5 7 4 20 21 22 ------------------------- 9 CD Leon 15 7 0 8 27 24 21 10 Queretaro 16 6 3 7 22 20 21 11 Cruz Azul 15 5 5 5 15 12 20 12 UNAM 15 4 6 5 18 18 18 13 Club Tijuana 15 3 8 4 17 16 17 14 Veracruz 15 3 6 6 8 13 15 15 Puebla 15 2 8 5 12 18 14 16 Leones Negros 15 2 7 6 8 15 13 17 Guadalajara 14 2 6 6 11 18 12 18 Morelia 16 2 4 10 15 32 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 8 Cruz Azul v UNAM (2300) Veracruz v Leones Negros (2300) Sunday, November 9 Monterrey v Chiapas (0100) CD Leon v Puebla (0206) Atlas v Club Tijuana (0300) Toluca v America (1800) Guadalajara v Tigres (2300)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
