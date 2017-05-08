May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 Santos Laguna 2 Toluca 2 UNAM 0 Puebla 1 Saturday, May 6 Atlas 0 Chiapas 1 America 2 Pachuca 3 Club Leon 1 Cruz Azul 2 Club Tijuana 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 1 Monarcas Morelia 2 Necaxa 0 Guadalajara 0 Queretaro 1 Tigres 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 17 9 4 4 30 22 31 2 Monterrey 17 7 6 4 26 18 27 3 Guadalajara 17 7 6 4 21 18 27 4 Toluca 17 8 3 6 21 20 27 5 Santos Laguna 17 5 11 1 25 20 26 6 Atlas 17 7 5 5 24 20 26 7 Tigres 17 7 4 6 26 12 25 8 Monarcas Morelia 17 6 6 5 19 16 24 ------------------------- 9 America 17 7 3 7 19 19 24 10 Pachuca 17 6 6 5 16 16 24 11 Cruz Azul 17 5 6 6 19 20 21 12 Necaxa 17 5 6 6 16 21 21 13 Veracruz 17 7 0 10 14 20 21 14 Club Leon 17 5 5 7 21 23 20 15 Queretaro 17 5 4 8 21 27 19 16 Chiapas 17 5 4 8 18 28 19 17 UNAM 17 5 3 9 21 30 18 18 Puebla 17 4 4 9 18 25 16 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 8 v (2200) v (2200) v (2200) v (2200)