PREVIEW-Soccer-Genoa president ready to quit amid fan protests
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Thursday Thursday, October 2 Toluca 3 Guadalajara 1 Wednesday, October 1 America 2 Veracruz 0 Club Tijuana 0 Cruz Azul 0 Chiapas 1 Leones Negros 1 Morelia 0 Pachuca 1 Puebla 1 UNAM 2 Tuesday, September 30 Atlas 2 Queretaro 1 CD Leon 1 Monterrey 3 Tigres 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 America 11 8 2 1 21 7 26 2 Monterrey 10 7 1 2 15 7 22 3 Atlas 11 6 3 2 16 11 21 4 Toluca 11 6 3 2 15 10 21 5 Tigres 11 4 5 2 18 14 17 6 Pachuca 11 5 1 5 14 14 16 6 Santos Laguna 11 4 4 3 14 14 16 8 Queretaro 11 4 3 4 15 13 15 ------------------------- 9 Chiapas 11 3 6 2 16 15 15 9 UNAM 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 11 Cruz Azul 11 3 4 4 8 10 13 12 Club Tijuana 11 2 6 3 11 10 12 13 Veracruz 11 2 5 4 6 10 11 14 Puebla 11 2 5 4 8 13 11 15 Guadalajara 10 2 4 4 7 12 10 16 CD Leon 11 3 0 8 16 20 9 17 Leones Negros 11 1 4 6 5 13 7 18 Morelia 11 1 3 7 10 23 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 4 Queretaro v CD Leon (0030) Cruz Azul v America (2200) Veracruz v Tigres (2200) Sunday, October 5 Monterrey v Club Tijuana (0000) Santos Laguna v Morelia (0100) Pachuca v Chiapas (0106) Leones Negros v UNAM (0200) Toluca v Puebla (1700) Guadalajara v Atlas (2200)
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.
ADDIS ABABA, March 16 Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday as he ousted long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou from his post by winning an election at the organisation’s congress in Ethiopia.