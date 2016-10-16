Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 16 Toluca 2 UNAM 1 Saturday, October 15 Atlas 2 Queretaro 1 Chiapas 1 Monterrey 4 America 1 Club Tijuana 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 Cruz Azul 1 Pachuca 3 Santos Laguna 0 Tigres 0 Necaxa 2 Friday, October 14 Veracruz 2 Club Leon 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 13 8 3 2 21 10 27 2 Pachuca 13 7 3 3 27 13 24 3 Tigres 13 6 5 2 16 9 23 4 America 13 6 4 3 21 20 22 5 UNAM 13 6 2 5 19 17 20 6 Toluca 13 5 5 3 17 15 20 7 Guadalajara 12 6 2 4 13 11 20 8 Necaxa 13 4 7 2 16 12 19 ------------------------- 9 Club Leon 13 5 3 5 16 19 18 10 Monterrey 13 4 5 4 22 18 17 11 Atlas 13 4 5 4 16 18 17 12 Cruz Azul 13 3 7 3 18 14 16 13 Puebla 12 4 4 4 20 19 16 14 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 4 5 23 27 16 15 Queretaro 13 3 4 6 13 18 13 16 Veracruz 13 2 3 8 17 26 9 17 Santos Laguna 13 2 3 8 12 24 9 18 Chiapas 13 1 3 9 7 24 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 16 Puebla v Guadalajara (2300)