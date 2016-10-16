Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Toluca 2 UNAM 1
Saturday, October 15
Atlas 2 Queretaro 1
Chiapas 1 Monterrey 4
America 1 Club Tijuana 0
Monarcas Morelia 1 Cruz Azul 1
Pachuca 3 Santos Laguna 0
Tigres 0 Necaxa 2
Friday, October 14
Veracruz 2 Club Leon 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 13 8 3 2 21 10 27
2 Pachuca 13 7 3 3 27 13 24
3 Tigres 13 6 5 2 16 9 23
4 America 13 6 4 3 21 20 22
5 UNAM 13 6 2 5 19 17 20
6 Toluca 13 5 5 3 17 15 20
7 Guadalajara 12 6 2 4 13 11 20
8 Necaxa 13 4 7 2 16 12 19
-------------------------
9 Club Leon 13 5 3 5 16 19 18
10 Monterrey 13 4 5 4 22 18 17
11 Atlas 13 4 5 4 16 18 17
12 Cruz Azul 13 3 7 3 18 14 16
13 Puebla 12 4 4 4 20 19 16
14 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 4 5 23 27 16
15 Queretaro 13 3 4 6 13 18 13
16 Veracruz 13 2 3 8 17 26 9
17 Santos Laguna 13 2 3 8 12 24 9
18 Chiapas 13 1 3 9 7 24 6
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Puebla v Guadalajara (2300)