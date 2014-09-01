Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 31
Guadalajara 0 Cruz Azul 0
Toluca 2 Veracruz 1
Saturday, August 30
Atlas 1 Santos Laguna 1
CD Leon 1 Pachuca 2
America 0 UNAM 1
Puebla 3 Morelia 2
Tigres 0 Chiapas 2
Friday, August 29
Club Tijuana 1 Leones Negros 1
Queretaro 0 Monterrey 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 7 5 1 1 13 5 16
2 Monterrey 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
3 Atlas 7 4 2 1 10 6 14
4 Santos Laguna 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
5 Pachuca 7 4 0 3 9 8 12
6 Chiapas 7 3 2 2 11 10 11
7 Toluca 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
8 Queretaro 7 3 1 3 8 8 10
-------------------------
9 Tigres 7 2 3 2 11 9 9
10 Cruz Azul 7 2 3 2 5 6 9
11 Puebla 7 2 2 3 5 9 8
12 UNAM 7 2 1 4 7 8 7
13 Club Tijuana 7 1 4 2 6 7 7
14 Veracruz 7 1 4 2 3 4 7
15 CD Leon 7 2 0 5 12 13 6
16 Guadalajara 6 1 3 2 2 5 6
17 Leones Negros 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
18 Morelia 7 0 2 5 5 17 2
1-8: Championship play-off