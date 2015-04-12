April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Guadalajara 1 CD Leon 0
Toluca 0 Atlas 0
Saturday, April 11
Cruz Azul 2 Tigres 0
Leones Negros 1 Puebla 1
Monterrey 1 America 1
Pachuca 3 UNAM 1
Friday, April 10
Queretaro 2 Club Tijuana 1
Santos Laguna 4 Chiapas 3
Veracruz 1 Morelia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 15 9 24
2 Veracruz 13 6 5 2 21 11 23
3 Club Tijuana 13 7 2 4 26 19 23
4 America 13 6 4 3 15 11 22
5 Cruz Azul 13 6 4 3 13 9 22
6 Toluca 13 5 4 4 16 14 19
7 Tigres 13 6 1 6 15 13 19
8 Atlas 13 5 4 4 13 16 19
-------------------------
9 Pachuca 13 5 3 5 18 15 18
10 Santos Laguna 13 5 3 5 18 16 18
11 Queretaro 13 5 2 6 17 19 17
12 Monterrey 13 5 2 6 19 22 17
13 UNAM 13 5 2 6 16 21 17
14 Puebla 13 4 4 5 16 15 16
15 Chiapas 13 4 4 5 19 26 16
16 Leones Negros 13 4 2 7 9 15 14
17 CD Leon 13 3 3 7 18 24 12
18 Morelia 13 1 4 8 11 20 7
1-8: Championship play-off