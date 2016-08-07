Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Toluca 2 Pachuca 0
Saturday, August 6
Club Leon 0 Monterrey 3
Cruz Azul 1 Club Tijuana 2
Guadalajara 0 Queretaro 0
Monarcas Morelia 3 Atlas 2
Necaxa 2 UNAM 2
Tigres 1 Chiapas 0
Veracruz 2 America 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 10 4 9
2 Pachuca 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
3 America 4 3 0 1 9 6 9
4 Tigres 4 2 2 0 4 0 8
5 Queretaro 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
6 UNAM 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
7 Monarcas Morelia 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
8 Monterrey 4 1 2 1 5 3 5
-------------------------
9 Atlas 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
10 Puebla 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
11 Toluca 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 Guadalajara 4 1 1 2 1 5 4
13 Cruz Azul 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
13 Necaxa 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
15 Veracruz 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
16 Chiapas 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
17 Santos Laguna 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
18 Club Leon 4 0 1 3 1 9 1
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 7
Puebla v Santos Laguna (2300)