Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 UNAM 2 Morelia 1 Saturday, March 7 Chiapas 2 Puebla 2 Cruz Azul 1 Atlas 1 Monterrey 3 Toluca 2 Pachuca 0 America 0 Santos Laguna 1 Club Tijuana 1 Friday, March 6 Queretaro 1 Guadalajara 0 Veracruz 1 CD Leon 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 9 6 2 1 18 10 20 2 Veracruz 9 5 4 0 14 4 19 3 America 9 4 3 2 12 6 15 4 Puebla 9 4 3 2 13 9 15 5 Cruz Azul 9 4 3 2 7 5 15 6 Guadalajara 9 4 2 3 10 7 14 7 Atlas 9 4 2 3 10 12 14 8 Tigres 8 4 0 4 7 5 12 ------------------------- 9 Toluca 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 10 Chiapas 9 3 3 3 13 18 12 11 Santos Laguna 9 3 2 4 11 10 11 12 CD Leon 9 3 2 4 11 11 11 13 Pachuca 9 3 2 4 10 10 11 14 Monterrey 9 3 1 5 8 15 10 15 Queretaro 9 2 2 5 8 13 8 16 UNAM 9 2 2 5 9 17 8 17 Leones Negros 8 2 1 5 5 10 7 18 Morelia 9 1 3 5 10 15 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 8 Leones Negros v Tigres (2300)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S