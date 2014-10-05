Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Guadalajara 0 Atlas 1
Toluca 1 Puebla 1
Saturday, October 4
Cruz Azul 4 America 0
Leones Negros 1 UNAM 0
Monterrey 1 Club Tijuana 1
Pachuca 2 Chiapas 0
Santos Laguna 2 Morelia 2
Veracruz 0 Tigres 1
Friday, October 3
Queretaro 1 CD Leon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 12 8 2 2 21 11 26
2 Atlas 12 7 3 2 17 11 24
3 Monterrey 11 7 2 2 16 8 23
4 Toluca 12 6 4 2 16 11 22
5 Tigres 12 5 5 2 19 14 20
6 Pachuca 12 6 1 5 16 14 19
7 Santos Laguna 12 4 5 3 16 16 17
8 Cruz Azul 12 4 4 4 12 10 16
-------------------------
9 Queretaro 12 4 3 5 16 15 15
10 UNAM 12 4 3 5 16 16 15
11 Chiapas 12 3 6 3 16 17 15
12 Club Tijuana 12 2 7 3 12 11 13
13 CD Leon 12 4 0 8 18 21 12
14 Puebla 12 2 6 4 9 14 12
15 Veracruz 12 2 5 5 6 11 11
16 Guadalajara 11 2 4 5 7 13 10
17 Leones Negros 12 2 4 6 6 13 10
18 Morelia 12 1 4 7 12 25 7
1-8: Championship play-off